Tim Russert Exhibit to end at Buffalo History Museum April 9

'Inside Tim Russert's Office' has been on loan to the museum since 2014.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you haven't had the chance to check out the exhibit of 'Tim Russert's Office' at the Buffalo History Museum, time is running out.

The museum announced the last day to view the exhibit will be April 9.

The display recreates the life and office of the late Buffalo native and long-time host of Meet the Press. Russert died in 2008. A year later, the Newseum in Washington, DC first opened this exhibit. It features artifacts from his NBC workspace, including numerous connections to his hometown including keepsakes, children's drawings and Buffalo Bills memorabilia.

The exhibit has been on loan to the Buffalo History Museum since 2014. Portions of it will now move to Russert's alma mater, John Carroll University in Cleveland, which is getting ready for the 50th reunion of his graduating class.

“It has been our privilege to tell the story of one of Buffalo’s favorite sons, Tim Russert, a towering figure in journalism who never forgot his hometown roots,” said Museum Executive Director Melissa N. Brown. “So many of our visitors who toured the exhibit identified with Russert’s story because it symbolized the broader narrative of Buffalo – that hard work, dedication, and resilience ultimately pay off.”