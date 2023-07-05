Luke Russert signs copies of his new book in South Buffalo

Luke Russert gave a reading from his new book at The Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub on Seneca Street on Sunday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The son of a Buffalo native turned national journalist was in town for a book signing on Sunday night.

Hundreds of people waited in line for Luke Russert to sign their copy of his new book called "Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself." The book is dedicated to his late father, Tim Russert.

Luke Russert gave a reading from the book at The Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub on Seneca Street.

"He jogs back and grabs my hand tight, locking his big thumb and fingers around my wrist," Russert said, reading from his new book. "He pulls me in his other hand, now sits across my shoulder, a protective hold.

" 'Buddy, if we're ever separated, just look for me there,' he says, pointing at a hot dog stand with a big memorable oriole bird logo. He pauses and looks me up and down, but we wont ever be separated."

A portion of sales from Sunday night will be donated to the family of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.