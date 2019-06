BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo-born journalist Tim Russert, passed away exactly 11 years ago on Thursday.

The former host of Meet the Press on Channel 2 and NBC was a big supporter of the City of Buffalo. He was well-loved by journalists and politicians alike.

His desk is on permanent display at the Buffalo History Museum.

