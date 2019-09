BUFFALO, N.Y. — A decade-long initiative by Canisius College to help create new levels of homeownership within Buffalo’s Hamlin Park neighborhood has reached its goal.

Canisius’ “Hamlin Park Initiative,” created under college president John Hurley, has put the last of 10 rehabilitated homes on the real estate market. The circa 1915 era, 1,645-square-foot, four-bedroom house at 41 Hughes Avenue has been listed at $189,900. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.