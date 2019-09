BUFFALO, N.Y. — Empire State Development's board of directors met Thursday and authorized the East Side Commercial District Program to move forward.

The program will provide $2 million to go toward revitalization work in four business districts: MLK Park, Jefferson Avenue, Fillmore Avenue, and Bailey Avenue.

It's all part of Governor Andrew Cuomo's $50 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund.

