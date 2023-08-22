WNY employers named on Forbes Best Employers list for New York

Roswell, University at Buffalo and Wegmans rank in the top 50 for the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few WNY employers have been named by Forbes on the best employers in New York State list.

Rounding out the top three is Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The health center employs more than 3,000 people.

“It is an honor to be named in this group of top employers once more,” Errol Douglas, PhD, Chief Human Resources Officer at Roswell Park, said in a released statement.

“We continue to listen, act and improve upon what we do so that we can better serve our dedicated team and their needs each and every day.”

“Roswell Park’s strength is rooted in our employees embodying that ‘One Roswell’ pride and spirit,” Candace S. Johnson, PhD, President & CEO and M&T Bank Presidential Chair in Leadership at Roswell Park added to the release.

“I am proud to stand by such a committed team that continues to provide high-quality, comprehensive patient care and groundbreaking discoveries in oncology research.”

Another WNY employer to earn a high ranking is the University at Buffalo, which employs more than 5,000 people. It took the 12th spot on the list.

Wegmans Food Markets, which is based in Rochester, took the 22nd sport for best employer in the state. Wegmans employs 53,000 people.