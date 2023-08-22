Buffalo FilmWorks ready for soundstage debut despite strikes, pandemic

Pre-pandemic, the Western New York film industry had momentum it had never seen before, said Kevin Callahan, partner at Buffalo FilmWorks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the completion of the largest soundstage in the state, Buffalo FilmWorks is ready to bring the region's burgeoning film industry to the next level.

But there were plenty of roadblocks along the way.

The recently renovated 80,000-square-foot building in FilmWorks' Clinton Street complex temporarily is being used as warehouse space by outdoor power equipment distributor KPM Exceptional Inc. Workers are putting the finishing touches on the office space and bathrooms in the structure — and FilmWorks is waiting for Hollywood to once again look Buffalo's way.