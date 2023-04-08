Secret report says Roswell Park leadership lacked commitment to 'confront issues of discrimination'

A secret report recommended a 'top down significant structural change' to confront racial discrimination at Roswell Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer released a secret report that says the cancer center's response to claims of racial discrimination was inconsistent, confusing, and ignored.

"So significant and pervasive are the diversity and racial discrimination issues at Roswell Park that we cannot limit our recommendations to line edits to the existing policies and procedures of the institution," the report said.

It was prepared by the Cozen O'Connor law firm last year for Roswell's board of directors in response to several lawsuits filed against Roswell Park over the last eight years. Those lawsuits alleged discrimination based on gender, race, and disability.

2 On Your Side and Investigative Post recently highlighted a federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by Roswell Park Physician Dr. Anne Grand'Maison that alleged her warnings were dismissed and her work at Roswell Park was undermined due to "a work environment which was hostile to female physicians in innumerable ways."

The report recommends, "A top-down significant structural change in the handling of these issues is necessary in order to restore community confidence in racial and gender relations within the organization and in the handling of allegations of discrimination in the workplace."

'Not adequately addressed'

The law firm's report was written in 2022 and kept secret despite multiple requests to make it public. The cancer center posted it on its Diversity Equity and Inclusion page Thursday evening. To read the report, you must first watch a three-minute video message from Roswell Chief Diversity Officer Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney, who was hired two months ago.

She says, "Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been intentional in creating a more inclusive, diverse, and truly equitable organization. There is room for improvement on all these fronts."

The report highlights the need for change at Roswell. Investigators reviewed thousands of documents and interviewed fourteen individuals over multiple meetings. It concluded that substantial change was required to Roswell's existing policies regarding reporting racial discrimination and related complaints because the current system was confusing and lacked credibility.



"These infirmities contribute to a perception shared by a number of people we interviewed that discrimination and related misconduct, particularly among senior professional staff, are not adequately addressed at Roswell Park," the report said.



It referred to a perception among Roswell Park staff of a class of "untouchable" senior physicians and researchers, and complaints about discrimination committed by this group of untouchables would be ignored.

The report says, "A number of witnesses whom we interviewed...expressed the belief that these deficiencies are symptomatic of a lack of commitment by Roswell Park's leadership to meaningfully confront issues of discrimination."

In Roswell Park's video, Rodriguez-Dabney said Roswell Park commissioned the report more than three years ago and that "many of the issues raised in the report are not unique to Roswell Park."

She promises that "enhancing our DEI culture is a foundational pillar of success within our strategic plan as we position Roswell Park for continued success."