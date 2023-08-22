Savarino Cos. to shut down construction business

Buffalo construction firm Savarino Cos. has announced it will shut down operations.

The company said the closure is related to several factors, many of them connected to an ongoing legal dispute between Savarino Cos. and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York over a project at Alfred State College.

The company has been unable to obtain surety bonds for $110 million worth of planned work for this year, according to a statement.