Servotronics completes internal investigation into CEO; Trbovich resigns

Trbovich had been on paid leave since July while the company's board of directors conducted an internal investigation spurred by a $5 million legal complaint filed against Servotronics, its board and Trbovich by former employee Deneb Pirrone. The investigation into the complain — which contained a series of allegations, including sexual harassment and abuse of company funds — found grounds for Trbovich's termination, Servotronics announced in a press release today.