Servotronics completes internal investigation into CEO; Trbovich resigns

Kenneth D. Trbovich was also removed as chairman of the board.
ELMA, N.Y. — Kenneth D. Trbovich has resigned as chief executive officer and president of Elma-based Servotronics.

Trbovich had been on paid leave since July while the company's board of directors conducted an internal investigation spurred by a $5 million legal complaint filed against Servotronics, its board and Trbovich by former employee Deneb Pirrone. The investigation into the complain — which contained a series of allegations, including sexual harassment and abuse of company funds — found grounds for Trbovich's termination, Servotronics announced in a press release today.

Servotronics places CEO on leave amid allegations of harassment, misconduct

Trbovich also was removed as chairman of the board.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

