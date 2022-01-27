Trico project still a go as development costs approach $108 million

Rising construction prices and supply chain issues have driven up the development costs of the downtown plant, but still the project is moving forward.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rising construction prices and supply chain issues have driven up the development costs of the former Trico Products Corp. plant in downtown Buffalo by 32%.

But the project is moving forward, said Peter Krog, chairman and CEO of the Krog Group.

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency approved $3.719 million in tax breaks at a Jan. 26 meeting. The Trico project has ballooned to $107.95 million, or 32% more than the original $82 million cost. The tax breaks were awarded to Krog’s 791 Washington Street LLC development affiliate.

