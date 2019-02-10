BUFFALO, N.Y. — Demolition work is continuing on the former Trico Products Corp. plant in downtown Buffalo.

Crews were knocking down more of the building on Wednesday.

The $80 million redevelopment project is set to transform the area into a mixed-use facility with a hotel, apartments, commercial space, and parking.

The commercial space is scheduled to open next year, with the hotel and apartments the following year.

