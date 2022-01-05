The Juicery at Erie Basin Marina is now open for the season

The owners say their location in Delaware Park is such a hit that they knew opening a second shop at the Erie Basin Marina was the right choice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just in time for summer, The Juicery @ The Hatch opened Sunday morning.

The snack stop offers everything from hot dogs and ice cream to smoothie bowls and pitas. The owners say their location in Delaware Park is such a hit that they knew opening a second shop at the Erie Basin Marina was the right choice.

The City of Buffalo was a big help to the owners.

"Everything's been great," co-owner Angelo Canna Jr. said. "The city has helped tremendously, and we couldn't have done it without them. Mayor (Byron) Brown's team has been outstanding in responding to everything we've asked for, and we have all our permits, and we are ready to open."

He added: "There's lots of Buffalonians back to work that love walking at Erie Basin Marina. We have 360 boats, so it should work out."

The juicery is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, except on Mondays, when they're closed. The owners say they expect to stay open for the season, until October.