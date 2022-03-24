The Hatch to reopen by May under new operator

Restaurateur Angelo Canna Jr.'s Lake Erie Dock Inc. has been approved for a contract lasting up to seven years with the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A summertime favorite eatery will return to the Erie Basin Marina with the reopening in May of the Hatch.

Restaurateur Angelo Canna Jr.'s Lake Erie Dock Inc. has been approved for a contract lasting up to seven years with the City of Buffalo following an RFP process that began last summer. He was the only one to respond to the RFP.

Canna, who owns Hooked in Williamsville and Finnerty’s Taproom in Ellicottville, is also the concessions contract-holder with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy for the Juicery at Delaware Park.