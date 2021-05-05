The Juicery in Delaware Park to reopen

The kiosk, which is located in the park at the Nottingham and Meadow Drive entrance to the park, will be open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Juicery in Delaware Park is set to reopen this month under new management.

The Juicery will be run by partners Angelo Canna and Jake Caprow.

“Spending summers in the park as a child, running around, playing baseball, all with the anticipation that at some point we would get to stop by The Juicery are some of my fondest memories. It was an energizing jewel, a quaint little shack surrounded by the vibrant green of our beautiful Delaware Park,” said Angelo Canna. “I set out to bring back The Juicery, the one we all remember and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

“Spring means renewal and energy for all our parks and patrons,” said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “After a year of closure, we are thrilled to welcome a new partnership with Angelo Canna and his team as they refresh one of Delaware Park’s memorable features and provide an array of tasty items for a variety of park goers.”

The kiosk, which is located in the park at the Nottingham and Meadow Drive entrance to the park, will be open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week.

Some of the items that will be available for purchase will be pita pockets, salads, acai bowls, smoothies, milkshakes and ice cream.