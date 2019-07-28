BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another rally for Spot Coffee workers was held on Monday around 4:30 p.m., at a different Spot location.

This rally was held at the Spot Coffee on the corner of Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo. Two other protests were held earlier this month at the Elmwood Avenue location, and the Williamsville location.

Union leaders filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the coffee chain of firing the employees for trying to form a union. The demonstration is in support of the dismissed workers.

Spot employees are calling for the fired workers to be immediately reinstated, or possibly face a consumer boycott.

"Companies like this don't fire union leaders just to get rid of them," said Gary Bonadonna, Jr., manager of Workers United Upstate New York. "They fire them in order to scare the entire workforce. The community must hold Spot Coffee accountable. It is a reprehensible violation of the fundamental civil right to organize a union when workers are fired. It destroys the atmosphere for a free and fair vote on whether workers want a union. If we allow this to occur, then we will never have a fair society for working people."

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Crowds protest firings outside Spot Coffee on Elmwood Avenue

Former Spot employee talks about firing

Union leaders take aim at Spot Coffee over fired workers