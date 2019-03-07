WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Union leaders are angry at Buffalo's Spot Coffee chain, saying it fired workers who wanted to organize.
Workers rallied at Spot's Williamsville location on Wednesday, where they say a manager was fired after refusing to name the employees who went to a union meeting.
Those two workers who were fired worked at different locations.
Union leaders say they're filing a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on the employees' behalf.
"This isn't the first time that people have been fired without any sort of reasoning," Ben Steele, a Spot Coffee employee, said. "Without a union here, we aren't protected. We don't have to be given a reason if we're fired. Anyone who's worked here knows someone who they've told, 'We're sorry, we're just going in another direction. I'll walk you out.' "
2 On Your Side asked Spot Coffee for a response on Wednesday, and the company hasn't gotten back to us.
MORE ON WGRZ.COM
Williamsville Farmers Market now open for the season
Spot Coffee is coming to North Tonawanda