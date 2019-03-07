WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Union leaders are angry at Buffalo's Spot Coffee chain, saying it fired workers who wanted to organize.

Workers rallied at Spot's Williamsville location on Wednesday, where they say a manager was fired after refusing to name the employees who went to a union meeting.

Those two workers who were fired worked at different locations.

Union leaders say they're filing a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on the employees' behalf.

"This isn't the first time that people have been fired without any sort of reasoning," Ben Steele, a Spot Coffee employee, said. "Without a union here, we aren't protected. We don't have to be given a reason if we're fired. Anyone who's worked here knows someone who they've told, 'We're sorry, we're just going in another direction. I'll walk you out.' "

2 On Your Side asked Spot Coffee for a response on Wednesday, and the company hasn't gotten back to us.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Williamsville Farmers Market now open for the season

Spot Coffee is coming to North Tonawanda

Paula's cannoli doughnuts are back