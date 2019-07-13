BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protesters gathered once again Friday night to take a stand against Spot Coffee.

The National Labor Relations Board last week accused the local coffee chain of firing three employees for trying to form a union.

On Friday, a crowed gathered outside of the Spot location on Elmwood Avenue.

Employees and pro-union protesters are hoping those fired employees will be reinstated and that workers can be allowed to form a union, or at least talk about it, without fear of retaliation.

The company put out a statement saying allegations of the employees being fired for attempting to unionize were false, and that it had other legal reasons for firing them.

