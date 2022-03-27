Fresh food market holds Main Street ribbon-cutting

Salud Market specializes in produce, juices, smoothies, and salads. The owners of the new Black-owned business say their mission is to provide a healthy option.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a grand opening for a new business in Buffalo that some say is desperately needed.

Salud Market held a ribbon-cutting Saturday afternoon on Main Street. Their slogan? "Good health goes well with your soul."

The fresh food market specializes in produce, juices, smoothies, and salads. The owners of the new Black-owned business say their mission is to provide a healthy option in the community, for anyone who wants it.

"This is exactly why we want to be an option," owner Marilyn Miller said. "We understand that everybody is not going to partake in this lifestyle, and that's OK. However, we're an option, and we're here, and when you're ready, we're ready to teach you. We're ready to provide opportunities and samples of great nutritious food."

They say maintaining a strong immune system is important to stay healthy, adding that many people underestimate the importance of eating using a good diet.