Nine & Night restaurant opens temp site at Buffalo State

Naing worked with the WEDI staff to identify the opportunity at the college, where plans call for other WEDI graduates to rotate in and out of the space.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nine & Night Thai Cuisine has reopened – this time inside the SUNY Buffalo State University Campbell Student Union in preparation for a new site on Amherst Street.

The business will offer a takeout menu of Thai cuisine and bubble tea throughout the fall semester as it works to open a full-service location nearby at 414 Amherst St., formerly home to Ashker’s juice bar and café.

Owner Htay Naing previously operated his business at the Westminster Economic Development Initiative’s West Side Bazaar at 25 Grant St. before a fire destroyed the site. An expanded bazaar is scheduled to open this fall.