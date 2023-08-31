4,300 Ford and GM workers at center of possible UAW strike

Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. employ more than 4,300 workers in Western New York, meaning a possible United Auto Workers would have a significant impact here

The Sept. 14 expiration on the current contract is quickly approaching, but the UAW is still negotiating with the Detroit Three automakers — Ford (NYSE: F), GM (NYSE: GM) and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA).

The UAW voted last week in favor of strike authorization, giving its leaders the ability to call for a strike after the contract expires.

According to an East Lansing, Michigan-based consulting firm, Anderson Economic Group, a strike lasting 10 days on all three automakers could result in an economic loss of $5 billion.