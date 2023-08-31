West Herr Auto Group renovating corporate hub in Amherst

West Herr Auto Group is renovating its Amherst office building to bring the structure more in line with the company's vision.

"It looks like a house. We wanted to do something that made it look more like the West Herr corporate image," said Jim Mulka, West Herr's director of facilities.

The company acquired the office building at 2635 Millersport Highway almost three years ago as part of an expansion of the nearby West Herr Lincoln location. It presented an opportunity for West Herr, which needed more office space beyond its Orchard Park headquarters.

"A lot of our employees live in the north, so it was an opportunity to shorten some drive times and create a hub up in the Northtowns," Mulka said.