HP Hood plans $120M expansion in Batavia

HP Hood's expansion will add new processing systems and upgrades to increase capacity for extended-shelf-life beverages, according to a press release from Empire State Development.

The expansion will add 48 jobs, bringing the total employment to 503 at the 463,000-square-foot facility in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park. The company, which employs 1,200 statewide, bought the building from Dairy Farmers of America in 2018 for $60 million and already expanded it by 100,000 square feet.