x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Marrano to build 50 patio homes in Hamburg after $4.5 million land purchase

Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. has paid $4.5 million for 27.5 acres of land in Hamburg.
Patio homes

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. has paid $4.5 million for 27.5 acres of land in Hamburg and will take over the development of a 50-unit patio home community.

The property off Camp Road was sold by Villages of Mission Hills Patio Homes LLC, according to documents filed Aug. 10 with the Erie County Clerk's office.

Mission Hills is a mixed-use development with both rental apartments and patio homes spearheaded by developer David Manko. Maranno is taking over the construction of future patio homes at the site.

Read more from our partners Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Town Hall: Double-Up Food Bucks at Tops

Before You Leave, Check This Out