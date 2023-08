Traffic to and from U.S. airports has gone significantly down since 2019.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Traffic to and from U.S. airports has gone significantly down since 2019 — nearly 89,000 fewer flights were in the air this July than in July 2019, a drop of 10.5%.

In Buffalo, the drop is even bigger, according to statistics from data aviation company Cirium Inc.

Some 1,987 flights departed from Buffalo Niagara International Airport in July, down nearly a quarter from July 2019's 2,605.