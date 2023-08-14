Elmwood Small Animal Hospital rebrands as North Buffalo Animal Hospital following sale

A longtime North Buffalo veterinary hospital has changed hands and rebranded as it prepares to expand.

Founded in 1947 as Elmwood Small Animal Hospital, the practice has been renamed the North Buffalo Animal Hospital following an acquisition in June by Dr. Reed Stevens and Dr. David Gurzak. The site at 1606 Kenmore Ave. reopened July 10 following renovations and updates.

The deal also included the 5,500-square-foot building, which sold for $1.25 million to 1606 Kenmore Ave LLC.