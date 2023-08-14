$1 million-plus luxury home market heats up in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The luxury home market in Niagara County appears to be heating up.
After having one residential sale over $1 million in 2015, one in 2020 and two in 2022, Niagara County has already had two so far in 2023, according to multiple listings service information compiled by the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. (Additional sales — sales, for example, which are common with luxury home purchases — may have occurred outside of the MLS service.)
Meanwhile, four Niagara County homes were on the market as of Aug. 9 with list prices of $1 million or more. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.