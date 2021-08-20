Louie's Hot Dogs in Tonawanda will return in spring of 2022

The Grand Island Boulevard business struggled through the COVID pandemic and decided to close for good this spring. The longtime owners had a change of heart.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another Western New York restaurant that we thought was closing is making a comeback.

Louie's Hot Dogs in Tonawanda will be back in spring of 2022.

The hot dog restaurant on Grand Island Boulevard struggled through the COVID pandemic and decided to close for good this spring.

That announcement was made in May on Facebook. At the time, the owners said they planned on finishing the season, but they were having too much trouble finding staff during the pandemic and "felt it was a good time to say goodbye and retire."

But the longtime owners recently had a change of heart.