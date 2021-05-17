Louie's Hot Dogs closing after 70 years in business

The Louie's Footlong brand name will be retired, and the owners plan to find a new tenant to lease the location immediately.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The owners of Louie's Hot Dogs in Tonawanda say they are planning on retiring and closing the store for good after 70 years in business.

Louie's Hot Dogs made the announcement on Facebook saying they planned on finishing the season, but they were having too much trouble finding staff during the pandemic and "felt it was a good time to say goodbye and retire."

The post read in part, "Hopefully you’ll miss us, our food, and our customer service as well. It has been our pleasure serving you for the past seven decades."

The Louie's Footlong brand name will be retired, and the owners plan to find a new tenant to lease the location immediately.