Local startup wants to launch satellites with breakthrough engine technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo-based startup that’s developing a rocket engine and space vehicle to send into lower orbit for defense and commercial applications is in the market for a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing space in Buffalo.

The company, Lesath International Inc., is the brainchild of CEO Thomas Pawlak, who has recruited engineers and folks from NASA to make up the remote team of 26. Pawlak founded the company in 2021 but previously worked in the space division for Servotronics.

The company is developing a full-flow staged combustion rocket engine and space vehicle to launch satellites. Pawlak said it will be a “highly advanced proficient engine,” with the ability to be reused 50 times.