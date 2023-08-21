Jack Ampuja brings three decades' experience to Niagara University job

Jack Ampuja's career stretches more than three decades in the supply chain industry.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Jack Ampuja's career stretches more than three decades in the supply chain industry.

But Ampuja took on a new leadership position earlier this summer when he was tapped by Niagara University as the first Robert B. Wegman endowed director of food industry innovation and supply chain excellence.

The job elevated Ampuja’s role within the university’s Holzschuh College of Business Administration, where he previously served as executive-in-residence and as executive director of its Center for Supply Chain Excellence. The new gig includes a leadership role as director of the Center for Food Industry Leadership.