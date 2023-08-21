x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Niagara Falls outlet mall loan with $87.5M balance is set to mature Oct. 1

The loan was put on a watchlist in April by loan servicers due to a loan maturity risk, according to the financial filings.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With less than a month and a half until its loan with a balance of $87.5 million comes due, the future of the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls remains unclear.

The commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan, which was originated by lender GACC, is held in a portfolio of similar property mortgages that have been sold off in shares – or CMBS – to investors, according to this month’s filings to bond investors.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC), the property’s owner, has paid off about $34.85 million since the loan was secured in October 2010. It is set to mature Oct 1.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

New York judge blocks retail marijuana licensing, dealing a major blow to state's fledgling program

Before You Leave, Check This Out