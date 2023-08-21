Niagara Falls outlet mall loan with $87.5M balance is set to mature Oct. 1

The loan was put on a watchlist in April by loan servicers due to a loan maturity risk, according to the financial filings.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With less than a month and a half until its loan with a balance of $87.5 million comes due, the future of the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls remains unclear.

The commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan, which was originated by lender GACC, is held in a portfolio of similar property mortgages that have been sold off in shares – or CMBS – to investors, according to this month’s filings to bond investors.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC), the property’s owner, has paid off about $34.85 million since the loan was secured in October 2010. It is set to mature Oct 1.