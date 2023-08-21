Rapid growth led to construction of $17.6 million Nexgistics warehouse in Pembroke

Transportation company Nexgistics is preparing to move into its new $17.6 million headquarters in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Transportation company Nexgistics is preparing to move into its new $17.6 million headquarters in Pembroke.

"This is the biggest building Pembroke has ever done," said Jen Kinney, project manager with Montante Construction, the general contractor on the project.

The structural steel work on the 140,000-square-foot building along Vision Parkway is complete, with a topping-off ceremony planned for Tuesday. Work on the roof and wall panels will begin within the next few weeks, and the project is slated for completion by the end of the year.