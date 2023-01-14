Local businesses ready for Bills' 1st playoff game

Some places are completely booked. Others are accepting walk-ins.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's new banners up at Buffalo City Hall now that the Buffalo Bills are in the playoffs once again.

There's so much excitement that local bars and restaurants will fill up fast ahead of the game.

"We're pretty full for all the games but this week, it filled up real quick. Everyone is very excited about it. This is our year hopefully," said Hillary Collura, the owner of Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill.

The restaurant and bar will have standing room only during the game. Their reservations are completely full Sunday, and there's a waitlist for any cancelations.

Some Dolphins fans stopped by before game day to try out Buffalo favorites.

"It was convenient obviously to our hotel but I did a little research before we came. We wanted to do Buffalo wings and beef on weck. Those foods characteristic of buffalo. I have to say, I like this place," Peter Worden of Fort Lauderdale said.

He's a Dolphins fan going to Sunday's game.

"The Bills are much better than we are," Worden said.

But he understands just what kind of team Miami is going up against.

However, his family needed to be here. Flights filled up so fast that they had to fly to Toronto and drive to Buffalo.

The tourism is needed in Western New York after the winter it's been.

"It was rough to shut down during those days especially when you have holidays. You have parties and stuff. And then right around what was the last one? Thanksgiving? They're busy times. You've got to be safe, you know?" Worden said.

The Rose Bar and Grille had to keep their doors closed for a few days after the blizzard due to a water main break. They've since reopened.

"We're just hoping people come out, keep things going so we can make some more money because again, the storm was a loss for us. Staff couldn't work so it was hard," owner Lisa Roosevelt said.

Though normally closed Sundays, they'll be open game day because so many people called to request it.

"Buffalo has been through a lot in 2022. This is just another way for us to say, we've got something to celebrate. Let's do it together," Roosevelt said.

A lot of bars and restaurants are planning to have food and drink specials during the game so make sure to ask about those as well.

You don't need a reservation for Rose Bar and Grill, but you do need to get there early. They open at noon.