Forecast for Bills-Dolphins wild card game: a true January day in Buffalo

The first "mostly sunny" day in over a month arrives just in time for Sunday's wild card game against the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a slightly snowy end to the week, colder temperatures will settle in ahead of a wintry weekend in Western New York.

And while Saturday will still be a predominantly cloudy day, more sunshine will arrive by Sunday in perfect time for the wild card weekend matchup of the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Sunday's forecast in Orchard Park will be a true January day. This means a cold start in the morning with temperatures only in the teens, then rising to near freezing in the afternoon. Thankfully there won't be much of a breeze, so the wind chill won't be as much of a factor.

And potentially for the first time since Nov. 26, the sky condition could be "mostly sunny." Yep, it's been over a month since it's been that sunny here in Western New York, and that sunshine should arrive just in time for a big day Sunday.

Any of Bills Mafia heading to Orchard Park in the morning should be prepared for the cold. Though the sunshine will be a welcomed bonus to staying warm. At kickoff, temperatures will be near freezing with a light breeze under a mostly sunny sky. Those conditions will stay pretty consistent too throughout the entire game. Sunset Sunday is just after 5 p.m.

Any snow that fell today is not going to stick around with more sunshine in the forecast... we just have to get through one more most cloudy day first. Besides that, it's going to be a COLD weekend. Perfect for January football, right? #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/6rhWu0xhOs — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) January 13, 2023