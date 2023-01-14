Bills banners now on display at Buffalo City Hall

The banners celebrate the AFC East champions and pay tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. They are 9 feet wide and 17 feet long.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown unveiled newly designed Bills banners in advance of Sunday afternoon's AFC wild card game.

The banners, which were shown off during a Saturday afternoon news conference, celebrate the AFC East champions and pay tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. They are 9 feet wide and 17 feet long.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati and had to be resuscitated on the field before being taken by ambulance to the hospital. On Saturday, the second-year pro was back in Orchard Park with his teammates.

Mayor Brown says Hamlin's recovery helps represent the resiliency of the City of Good Neighbors.

"We are a strong community, we are a resilient community, we have lifted each other up, and we are here to today to show our support for our beloved Buffalo Bills," Mayor Brown said Saturday.

Bills Mafia can stop by the selfie station on the steps of City Hall until Feb. 3. There will also be a donation drive set up there, to collect baby clothes, diapers, and formula.

"This special display serves as a civic celebration of Buffalo's resilience, while celebrating the continued healing of Damar Hamlin, as well as the Bills continued success on and off the field," Mayor Brown said.

"Our community has been through so much together and while we continue to grieve for the lives lost on May 14, during the blizzard, and in that tragic New Year's Eve house fire on Dartmouth, we must also pause with gratitude in recognition of the accomplishments made in the City of Good neighbors."