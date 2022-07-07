After 42 years in business, Kobans Restaurant in Niagara Falls will close

Kobans Restaurant on Niagara Street recently said on its Facebook account that Friday and Saturday would be their final days of business.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — After 42 years of being in business, a Niagara Falls restaurant is closing its doors for good.

Kobans Restaurant on Niagara Street posted on its Facebook account Wednesday afternoon, saying they would be open Friday and Saturday for their final days of business.

They said 42 years ago, Marsha Frost asked her dad Ronald Koban for a restaurant. He said if she went to culinary school he would buy her a restaurant.