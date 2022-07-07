After 42 years in business, Kobans Restaurant in Niagara Falls will close

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — After 42 years of being in business, a Niagara Falls restaurant is closing its doors for good.
Kobans Restaurant on Niagara Street posted on its Facebook account Wednesday afternoon, saying they would be open Friday and Saturday for their final days of business.
They said 42 years ago, Marsha Frost asked her dad Ronald Koban for a restaurant. He said if she went to culinary school he would buy her a restaurant.
"A small request and a big dream came true," the restaurant said in the Facebook post. "Marsha’s passion for cooking, countless hours of hard work, and dedication to her community will never end but, it will no longer exist in the four walls on Niagara Street."