Road closures planned Friday for Taste of Buffalo

To accommodate for the 2-day food festival, several road closures are planned.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Taste of Buffalo is happening this weekend in the Queen City. But before you head downtown, there are a few things things you will want to know ahead of time.

For starters, the Taste of Buffalo will take place in Niagara Square and on Delaware Avenue up to Chippewa Street. To accommodate for the two-day food festival, several road closures are planned.

Starting at noon on Friday, Delaware Avenue will be closed to inbound traffic from Chippewa to Niagara Square. Inbound traffic will also be closed around Niagara Square.

Several other streets will be closed as well. The following road closures will be put in place Friday starting at noon:

West Genesee Street will be closed between Franklin Street and Niagara Square;

Court Street will be closed between Franklin Street and Niagara Square;

Niagara Street will be closed between Elmwood Avenue and Niagara Square;

Perkins Drive will be closed between Elmwood Avenue and Niagara Square;

Jerge Drive will be closed between Elmwood Avenue and Niagara Square;

West Mohawk Street will be closed between Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue;

West Mohawk Street will be closed between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street;

West Huron Street will be closed between Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue;

West Huron Street will be closed between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street;

Cary Street will be closed between Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, outbound traffic on Delaware Avenue will be closed from Chippewa through Niagara Square.

Event organizers not that all of the road closures listed above will remain closed until late Sunday night.