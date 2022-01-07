Casa Di Francesca's loses state liquor license

The suspension is effective immediately. It comes after the State Liquor Authority held a meeting Friday to discuss Daddy Goo Goo LLC, which runs the restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Casa Di Francesca’s on Seneca Street lost its liquor license on Friday.

The suspension is effective immediately. It comes after the New York State Liquor Authority held a meeting Friday to discuss possible violations committed by Daddy Goo Goo LLC, the business that runs the restaurant.

The suspension is connected to a "continued pattern of violence and disorder," the State Liquor Authority said in a statement.

The most recent incident was a shooting that happened June 25. "Shots fired from the patio of the bar. Six 9mm shell casings were recovered," the SLA said, referencing Buffalo Police reports.

Overall, the State Liquor Authority says "the conduct of its patrons have been escalating over the last three months, including in six out of the last eight weekends." During that time, the state says the restaurant has been "unlawfully" turned into a nightclub after hours.

The restaurant also allegedly violated labor laws.

"Troublingly, the licensee also employs, off the books, his minor children, allowing at least one to serve and handle alcohol without adult supervision," the State Liquor Authority said.

"The troubling conduct has continued even after local law enforcement asked the business’s owner to close earlier and take other steps to stem the violence, requests that the owner has ignored."

Casa Di Francesca faces 12 Alcoholic Beverage Control Law violations, including:

operating a disorderly premises;

becoming a focal point for police attention;

employment of a minor;

operating in violation of the license’s approved method; and

failure to adequately supervise.

“It is clear that there has been a troubling upward trajectory in not only the frequency, but the severity of these incidents,” SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said in a statement.