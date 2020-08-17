Here’s what employees want more of while working from home

A poll by Reflektive found that HR professionals, business leaders, and employees all feel there’s a need for continuous coaching.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the great work-from-home experiment drags on for many, more leaders and employees say regular feedback and performance conversations are crucial.

Reflektive polled 445 HR professionals and business leaders, and 622 employees, and found both groups feel there’s a need for continuous coaching.

In two years, Reflektive noticed a 170% increase in the percentage of HR and business leaders who expect managers to provide daily feedback to their direct reports. The percentage of employees seeking formal performance conversations on a monthly basis, or even more frequently, grew 89%, Reflektive found.