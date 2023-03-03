Ontario costume shop lends a hand to Western New York's theater scene

Theatrix Costume House has been around since 1965 and couldn't believe the news about Buffalo's DC Theatricks.

HAMILTON, ON — DC Theatricks went up in flames on Wednesday, along with three floors of costumes dating back to 1981.

Those costumes are something performers rely on, especially right now, one of the busiest times of year for stage productions.

With all of it gone, a lot of people are left scrambling.

Gina Anki owns Theatrix Costume House here in Hamilton, Ontario.

When she heard what happened to DC Theatricks, she was devastated for the owners.

Now she's trying to lend a helping hand to Western New York's theater community.

"We received a phone call actually from a customer who was absolutely devastated about DC Theatricks and has an upcoming show and didn't know where to go," Anki said.

That phone call led Anki to do some research and what she learned shocked her.

DC Theatricks not only shares a similar name with her store but she knows what it means to spend a lifetime collecting costumes.

There are more than 50,000 handmade costumes at Theatrix Costume House, which she's gathered and created since 1965.

"I really have no words. Costumes are my life and I really don't know what I would do so the impact of it, I can completely understand," Anki said.

Devastated for the owners of DC Theatricks, she is now choosing to send a little kindness to Western New York's theater scene after such a tragic week.

Anki says any Western New Yorker needing last-minute costumes should call her shop and she will give them a 20 percent discount on anything in the store.

"We're big, big supporters of the performing arts community in Canada and the U.S. and we want to do anything we can to help," Anki said.

"It's the least we can do really for such a sad situation ... and there's a lot of love and dedication and art that's put into every single garment. so we do really have a lot of empathy and we're very, very sorry to hear about it."

All you have to do to get the discount is call Theatrix Costume House and mention "Theatrix Buffalo."

Anki says there aren't many independent costume shops around nowadays but more people are starting to go back to them because it's eco-friendly to rent a costume.