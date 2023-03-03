Oxford Pennant donating weekend proceeds to Jason Arno's family

The Oxford Pennant store in downtown Buffalo is three doors down from where the fatal fire took place.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oxford Pennant - a neighbor to DC Theatricks - is showing its support for the Buffalo Fire Department this week.

The company announced Thursday that they will be donating all of their online profits this weekend to firefighter Jason Arno's family.

The owners of Oxford Pennant released the following statement:

"Yesterday afternoon, we spoke with the Buffalo Fire Commissioner and received permission to run a fundraiser for Fireman Arno’s wife and daughter. On Saturday and Sunday at oxfordpennant.com, all profits from all sales will be donated to Jason Arno’s family. Our retail store in downtown Buffalo remains closed while the investigation continues.

Fireman Arno died protecting us and we are indebted to him forever."

The Oxford Pennant store in downtown Buffalo is three doors down from where the fatal fire took place.