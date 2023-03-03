Buffalo Brewing Co. offering place for firefighters to come together, they can drink free all weekend

For John Domres, Jr., owner of Buffalo Brewing Company, it is an extended family of sorts. His father-in-law is a Buffalo firefighter, working out of Engine 36.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people are reaching in their own way to show support for Buffalo's firefighting family.

For John Domres, Jr., owner of Buffalo Brewing Company, it is an extended family of sorts. His father-in-law is a Buffalo firefighter, working out of Engine 36.

When he heard the news he knew he had to do something to show support, but didn't know what, that is when he sent this tweet.

"All weekend long Buffalo's bravest will drink for free. If you just need to escape, or someone to talk to, we're here for you."

"Message was, 'here, come, come to this place and have a conversation and if you don't want to have a conversation that's fine too.' We're here for you. We'll never stop supporting you, never. And once more info comes out about the family will do more, always ," Domres said.

Thank you Jason for your service and sacrifice. We will continue to pray for you, your family, & the BFD

All weekend long we welcome members of the BFD into our Myrtle Taproom a beer(s) on us. Shed some tears and drink some beers. We are open today through Sunday. #buffalo #bfd pic.twitter.com/yfoAbxXE6O — 🦬 Brewing Co. (@bflobrewingco) March 2, 2023

As a symbolic gesture, John says he will also have a beer sitting at the end of the bar. A beer poured specifically in honor of the fallen hero.