Buffalo Brewing Co. offering place for firefighters to come together, they can drink free all weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people are reaching in their own way to show support for Buffalo's firefighting family.
For John Domres, Jr., owner of Buffalo Brewing Company, it is an extended family of sorts. His father-in-law is a Buffalo firefighter, working out of Engine 36.
When he heard the news he knew he had to do something to show support, but didn't know what, that is when he sent this tweet.
"All weekend long Buffalo's bravest will drink for free. If you just need to escape, or someone to talk to, we're here for you."
"Message was, 'here, come, come to this place and have a conversation and if you don't want to have a conversation that's fine too.' We're here for you. We'll never stop supporting you, never. And once more info comes out about the family will do more, always ," Domres said.
As a symbolic gesture, John says he will also have a beer sitting at the end of the bar. A beer poured specifically in honor of the fallen hero.
First Line Brewing in Orchard Park will also be giving one free beer to firefighters who stop by this weekend. A memorial has also been set up in the tasting room and will be up through the weekend. First Line will also be collecting donations for firefighter Jason Aron's family.