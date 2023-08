Another Clarence home has sold for over $2 million.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Another Clarence home has sold for over $2 million.

Jack and Suzanne Willert sold a one-family dwelling at 5004 Winding Lane Farms, Clarence for $2.4 million to Charles and Jane Vallone, according to an Aug. 8 filing with the Erie County clerk’s office.

The 3.47-acre property has a home, built in 2003, with five beds, six bathrooms and five fireplaces, according to Erie County Real Property information.