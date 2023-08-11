Hutch's owner brings luxury dining to downtown in new venture: Angeline

Angeline opened quietly last week at 581 Delaware Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angeline opened quietly last week at 581 Delaware Ave. at the former Tempo, with a menu focused on coastal Italian seafood, as well as prime steaks, chops and house made pasta.

The restaurant comes from Mark Hutchinson of Hutch’s fame, in partnership with James Brown, who brings 20-plus years of fine-dining experience, including three years at Hutch's as general manager.

Housed in a circa-1880 former private residence near Allen Street, the restaurant has a new interior layout, with the bar relocated to a side wall, plus a new facade and expanded front patio. Work continues on the upper floors for a private dining space, expected to be ready in early fall.