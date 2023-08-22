Dunkirk ice cream plant to add 200 jobs, double production capacity

One of the few things Buffalo enjoys more than ice cream is a good comeback story. Wells Enterprises has both.

The ice cream maker in Dunkirk announced Tuesday an expansion that’s expected to bring 200 jobs to Western New York. Wells Enterprises, which has more than 400 employees at its plant at 1 Ice Cream Drive, will double its production capabilities with a new building for novelty and packaged ice cream for its brands like Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue Ribbon Classics.

“Our brands are growing, and the Dunkirk team is starting to make more of those products than what they used to make in the past,” CEO Liam Killeen said in an interview. “I don’t think what we’re doing now was a given answer at the time. It speaks volumes to the grit of the team here in Dunkirk.”