Buffalo Planning Board: Seneca One, Axis 360 expansions approved

The Buffalo Planning Board on May 3 unanimously approved developer Douglas Jemal’s proposal to bring 33 more apartments into his downtown complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents in Seneca One Tower’s 115 apartments should get ready for some new neighbors.

The Buffalo Planning Board on May 3 unanimously approved developer Douglas Jemal’s proposal to bring 33 more apartments into his downtown complex. Construction on the $10 million expansion will begin within the next few weeks, and the apartments should be move-in ready later this fall.

The original apartments debuted in the fall and are 95% occupied, with a waiting list for some of the larger units.