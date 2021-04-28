M&T Tech Hub ready to open in downtown Buffalo

The $58 million project will anchor resurging Seneca One Tower.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — M &T Bank is about to open its new "Tech Hub," which will be the anchor tenant of the resurging Seneca One Tower in downtown Buffalo.

It will occupy the equivalent of seven and a half acres of space on 13 floors of Buffalo’s tallest building.



Eventually, 1,500 employees will work there, but not right away.



Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, only a couple of hundred will start moving in next week.

"I think by the time we get to the fall, as long as people continue to get vaccinated, I think we will start to see this place look like it was envisioned prior to the pandemic," M&T Chairman and CEO Rene Jones said.

M&T says it spent $58 million on the project over the past two years.

The workforce at the Tech Hub will be comprised mostly of "technologists" involved with coding, software engineering, data science, web and app design, cyber security, and other high-tech disciplines.

Most of them already work for the bank, but at scattered locations.