Public tours to resume at Seneca One

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've ever wanted to get a look inside Buffalo's tallest building, you will now have the chance to do so.

Douglas Development announced that doors to Seneca One tower will be opening to small, socially distanced groups. Registration is open now for the tours which will be held Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at noon.

The 1.5 hour tour includes a trip up to the 38th floor featuring 360 degree views of Western New York and Canada, as well as stops at various technology spaces and a look into the forthcoming amenities, retail options, and event spaces. It does not include any of the M&T Bank spaces. At each stop, a Douglas Development representative will share insight regarding the history and future of each space. Masks must be worn at all times and visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.