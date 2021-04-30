Jemal adds 4-story building, 33 more apartments to Seneca One complex

Jemal has plans for a four-story apartment building on Seneca One’s eastern plaza that would face Washington Street and Sahlen Field.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Demand for more residential units in Seneca One Tower area has prompted developer Douglas Jemal to add 33 more apartments in a separate building to the downtown Buffalo complex.

Jemal has plans for a four-story apartment building on Seneca One’s eastern plaza that would face Washington Street and Sahlen Field and connect to Seneca One Tower via a canopy.

The four-story building was proposed four years ago but amended to three stories. With demand strong for apartments in the complex, Jemal said, he has decided to bring back the fourth floor.

